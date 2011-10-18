COPENHAGEN, October 18 Denmark's central bank
gave the following result of an auction on Tuesday of a 2014 and
2021 government bond:
Denmark 2014 government bond <0#DK0992283=>
Coupon: 2.0 pct
Maturity: Nov 15, 2014
Settlement: Oct 21, 2011
Previous
Auction date Oct 18, 2011 Oct 4, 2011
Allotment price 103.57 104.12
Yield 0.82 0.66
Scheduled max. offer (bln DKK) N/A N/A
Total bids (bln DKK) 3.44 19.07
Allotted (bln DKK) 1.60 9.67
Bid-to-cover ratio 2.15 1.92
Denmark 2021 bond <0#DK0992267=>
Coupon: 3.0 pct
Maturity: Nov 15, 2021
Settlement: Oct 21, 2011
Previous
Auction date Oct 18, 2011 Sept 20, 2011
Allotment price 106.92 109.12
Yield 2.23 2.00
Scheduled max. offer (bln DKK) N/A N/A
Total bids (bln DKK) 4.21 2.26
Allotted (bln DKK) 2.11 1.98
Bid-to-cover ratio 2.00 1.14
NOTE: The central bank said that there was 100 percent
allotment at the cut-off bid level for the 2014 and 100 percent
allotment at the cut-off level for the 2021.
