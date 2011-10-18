COPENHAGEN, October 18 Denmark's central bank gave the following result of an auction on Tuesday of a 2014 and 2021 government bond:

Denmark 2014 government bond <0#DK0992283=> Coupon: 2.0 pct Maturity: Nov 15, 2014 Settlement: Oct 21, 2011

Previous Auction date Oct 18, 2011 Oct 4, 2011

Allotment price 103.57 104.12

Yield 0.82 0.66

Scheduled max. offer (bln DKK) N/A N/A

Total bids (bln DKK) 3.44 19.07

Allotted (bln DKK) 1.60 9.67

Bid-to-cover ratio 2.15 1.92

Denmark 2021 bond <0#DK0992267=>

Coupon: 3.0 pct

Maturity: Nov 15, 2021

Settlement: Oct 21, 2011

Previous Auction date Oct 18, 2011 Sept 20, 2011

Allotment price 106.92 109.12

Yield 2.23 2.00

Scheduled max. offer (bln DKK) N/A N/A

Total bids (bln DKK) 4.21 2.26

Allotted (bln DKK) 2.11 1.98

Bid-to-cover ratio 2.00 1.14

NOTE: The central bank said that there was 100 percent allotment at the cut-off bid level for the 2014 and 100 percent allotment at the cut-off level for the 2021. (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)