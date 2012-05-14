LONDON, May 14 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Denmark, rated Aaa/AAA/AAA, has mandated HSBC, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Nordea for a new three-year dollar benchmark bond issue.

The lead managers have begun marketing the deal at guidance of mid-swaps less 5bp area, and pricing is pencilled in for Tuesday May 15. (Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Alex Chambers)