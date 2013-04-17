BRIEF-Kenanga Investment Bank entered into a MOU with Mimos Berhad
* Kenanga Investment Bank entered into a memorandum of understanding with Mimos Berhad to promote and advance Fintech in Malaysia
LONDON, April 17 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Denmark, rated Aaa/AAA/AAA, is set to print a USD1.5bn three-year RegS/144a bond at mid-swaps minus 3bp on Wednesday, said a banker managing the deal.
The non-eurozone country started marketing bonds at mid-swaps minus 2bp area on Tuesday afternoon via Barclays, Danske Bank, Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley, and revised guidance to mid-swaps minus 3bp area before books closed on Wednesday.
Orders were last heard approaching USD2bn, said a market source.
Allocations are out and the deal will price later in the day. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Julian Baker)
* Shares in the equivalent of 24.4 million Swiss francs ($24.02 million) will be repurchased.
MUMBAI, March 9 Some Indian banks are at risk of skipping coupon payments on their capital instruments despite recent easing of rules by the central bank and capital injection by the government into state-run lenders, Fitch Ratings said on Thursday.