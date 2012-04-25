* Says to offer bond for first time on May 24

* Maximum offering at first auction 6 bln DKK

* Bond aimed to meet demand from pension sector (Adds details, quotes)

COPENHAGEN, April 25 Denmark will offer up to 6 billion crowns ($1.06 billion) worth of a new inflation-linked 2023 government bond at a May 24 auction to help meet demand for such securities from pension groups, the central bank said on Wednesday.

Triple A-rated issuer Denmark has enjoyed good demand for its bonds because the European debt crisis has led many investors to diversify out of euro assets into securities of non-euro countries.

The Nationalbank, which initially announced a plan to introduce a new 10-year inflation-linked bond last year, said the new inflation-linked bond would add to the potential demand for Danish government securities.

The new bond will be linked to the Danish consumer price index and will have a coupon of 0.1 percent, with annual interest to be paid on Nov. 15, the bank said.

"The strategy is to build up the series to at least 20 billion crowns," the central bank said in a statement.

The bank's Government Debt Management department has received indications of interest in Danish crown-denominated inflation-linked bonds from Danish and foreign institutional investors, the bank said.

Pension funds have shifted focus somewhat from providing nominal returns to ensuring the long-term purchasing power of pensions, the bank said.

"As a result, inflation-linked assets meet a rising structural demand from the Danish pension sector, among others," it said.

The inflation-linked bond will be included in Denmark's key on-the-run issues and, like them, will be offered regularly at auctions, the bank said.

Bids can be submitted through the MTS Denmark auction system on the day of the sale from 8:00 to 10:15 a.m. local time (0600-0815 GMT), and results of the auction will be announced within 10 minutes of the end of the sale, the bank said.

"The opening (of the new bond) is contingent on stable market conditions," the Nationalbank said. ($1 = 5.6352 Danish crowns) (Reporting by John Acher; Editing by Hugh Lawson)