(Adds details, quotes, background)
* Denmark sells 2014 bond, 2023 linker at negative yields
* C.bank sells 5.42 bln DKK of bonds
* Auction draws strong bidding of 19.19 bln DKK
* Auction is Denmark's second sale of 2023 linker
COPENHAGEN, July 3 Denmark sold more than $900
million of two-year bonds and inflation-linked debt due in 2023
bond at negative yields at an overbid auction on Tuesday, as
investors paid the country to protect their capital from the
turmoil in the euro zone.
The twin auction drew bids of 19.19 billion Danish crowns
($3.25 billion), with 14.70 billion of demand for the shorter
bond.
Triple-A rated Denmark, a member of the European Union but
outside the common currency zone, sold 3.65 billion crowns of
the 2014 bond at a yield of minus 0.05 percent, the
central bank said.
The yield on the bond fell below zero for the first time in
a primary sale on June 19, and last week investors paid Denmark
for the privilege of lending it short-term funds in a treasury
bill auction.
"It was pretty much as expected, with huge interest in the
short end, the 2014 bond, and at rates below zero," Nordea chief
fixed-income analyst Jacob Skinhoj said.
The central bank also sold 1.77 billion crowns ($300
million) of the linker, which was first sold at a
May 24 auction and is the first debt of its kind issued by this
country.
The bond is linked to the consumer price index and pays an
annual coupon of 0.1 percent, which, adjusted for inflation,
gave a negative real yield of 0.05 percent in Tuesday's auction,
the central bank said in a statement.
At its debut auction in May, the real yield was negative
0.14 percent.
The central bank, the Nationalbank, introduced the linker to
meet demand from pension funds whose focus has shifted to
conserving long-term purchasing power rather than ensuring real
returns.
Demand for Danish government and mortgage bonds has surged
in recent months as investors have increasingly sought to
diversify out of assets directly exposed to the euro zone debt
crisis.
That demand has stoked appreciation a rise in the Danish
crown, which has led many economists to expect the Nationalbank
to cut interest rates again soon.
That would almost certainly happen if the European Central
Bank cuts rates at its meeting on Thursday, as expected.
The central bank said it aims to build up the
inflation-linked bond series to at least 20 billion crowns and
that it expects the bond to be included in time in international
indices of inflation-linked debt.
In Europe, Germany, France, Italy, Britain and Sweden all
issue similar inflation-linked bonds.
($1 = 5.9076 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by John Acher; Editing by John Stonestreet)