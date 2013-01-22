COPENHAGEN, Jan 22 Denmark's central bank gave
the following result of an auction on Tuesday of a 2023
government bond and a 2023 inflation-linked government bond:
Denmark 2023 government bond :
Coupon: 1.5 pct
Maturity: Nov 15, 2023
Settlement: Jan 25, 2013
Previous
Auction date Jan 22, 2013 Jan 8, 2013
Allotment price 98.36 99.40
Yield 1.67 1.56
Scheduled max. offer (bln DKK) N/A N/A
Total bids (bln DKK) 4.06 6.24
Allotted (bln DKK) 1.90 3.09
Bid-to-cover ratio 2.15 2.02
Denmark 2023 inflation-linked government bond :
Coupon: 0.1 pct
Maturity: Nov 15, 2023
Settlement: Jan 25, 2013
Previous
Auction date Jan 22, 2013 Nov 13, 2012
Allotment price 102.86 105.11
Yield -0.16 -0.35
Scheduled max. offer (bln DKK) N/A N/A
Total bids (bln DKK) 3.00 4.54
Allotted (bln DKK) 0.83 1.68
Bid-to-cover ratio 3.64 2.70
NOTE: The central bank said that there was 100 percent
allotment at the cut-off bid level.
