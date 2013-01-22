COPENHAGEN, Jan 22 Denmark's central bank gave the following result of an auction on Tuesday of a 2023 government bond and a 2023 inflation-linked government bond: Denmark 2023 government bond : Coupon: 1.5 pct Maturity: Nov 15, 2023 Settlement: Jan 25, 2013 Previous Auction date Jan 22, 2013 Jan 8, 2013 Allotment price 98.36 99.40 Yield 1.67 1.56 Scheduled max. offer (bln DKK) N/A N/A Total bids (bln DKK) 4.06 6.24 Allotted (bln DKK) 1.90 3.09 Bid-to-cover ratio 2.15 2.02 Denmark 2023 inflation-linked government bond : Coupon: 0.1 pct Maturity: Nov 15, 2023 Settlement: Jan 25, 2013 Previous Auction date Jan 22, 2013 Nov 13, 2012 Allotment price 102.86 105.11 Yield -0.16 -0.35 Scheduled max. offer (bln DKK) N/A N/A Total bids (bln DKK) 3.00 4.54 Allotted (bln DKK) 0.83 1.68 Bid-to-cover ratio 3.64 2.70 NOTE: The central bank said that there was 100 percent allotment at the cut-off bid level. (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)