COPENHAGEN Aug 19 Denmark's central bank gave
the following results of auctions on Tuesday for 2019 and 2025
government bonds:
Denmark 2019 government bond :
Coupon: 4.0 pct
Maturity: Nov 15, 2019
Settlement: Aug 22, 2014
Previous
Auction date Aug 19,2014 July 1,2014
Allotment price 118.78 118.46
Yield 0.37 0.50
Scheduled max. offer (bln DKK) N/A N/A
Total bids (bln DKK) 6.56 7.80
Allotted (bln DKK) 1.69 1.70
Bid-to-cover ratio 3.89 4.59
Denmark 2025 government bond DK0992313=:
Coupon: 1.75 pct
Maturity: Nov 15, 2025
Settlement: Aug 22, 2014
Previous
Auction date Aug 19, 2014 July 1, 2014
Allotment price 103.77 101.15
Yield 1.39 1.64
Scheduled max. offer (bln DKK) N/A N/A
Total bids (bln DKK) 6.94 5.26
Allotted (bln DKK) 5.03 4.22
Bid-to-cover ratio 1.38 1.25
NOTE: The central bank said that there was 75 percent allotment
at the cut-off bid level for the 2019 bond and 100 percent
allotment for the 2025 bond.
(Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)