COPENHAGEN, Jan 7 Denmark's central bank gave
the following result of an auction on Wednesday of a 2016 and a
2025 government bond:
Denmark 2016 government bond :
Coupon: 2.5 pct.
Maturity: Nov 15, 2016
Settlement: Jan 9, 2015
Previous
Auction date Jan 7, 2015 Nov 19, 2014
Allotment price 104.72 105.04
Yield -0.05 -0.04
Scheduled max. offer (bln DKK) N/A N/A
Total bids (bln DKK) 1.71 3.93
Allotted (bln DKK) 1.08 0.95
Bid-to-cover ratio 1.58 4.14
Denmark 2025 government bond :
Coupon: 1.75 pct
Maturity: Nov 15, 2025
Settlement: Jan 7, 2014
Previous
Auction date Jan 7, 2014 Nov 19, 2014
Allotment price 110.68 107.55
Yield 0.72 1.02
Scheduled max. offer (bln DKK) N/A
N/A
Total bids (bln DKK) 5.83 6.88
Allotted (bln DKK) 2.03 1.41
Bid-to-cover ratio 2.88 4.88
NOTE: The central bank said that there was 100 percent allotment
at the cut-off bid level.
(Reporting by Teis Jensen, editing by Annabella Nielsen)