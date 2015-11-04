COPENHAGEN Nov 4 Denmark's central bank gave
the following result of an auction on Wednesday of 2018 and 2025
government bonds:
Denmark 2016 government bond :
Coupon: 0.25 pct
Maturity: Nov 15, 2018
Settlement: Nov 4, 2015
Previous
Auction date Nov 4, 2015 Oct 21, 2015
Allotment price 101.35 100.91
Yield -0.19 -0.05
Scheduled max. offer (bln DKK) N/A N/A
Total bids (bln DKK) 17.07 11.76
Allotted (bln DKK) 5.36 5.00
Denmark 2025 government bond :
Coupon: 1.75 pct
Maturity: Nov 15, 2025
Settlement: Nov 4, 2015
Previous
Auction date Nov 4, 2015 Oct 7, 2015
Allotment price 108.61 108.30
Yield 0.85 0.89
Scheduled max. offer (bln DKK) N/A N/A
Total bids (bln DKK) 3.33 9.43
Allotted (bln DKK) 0.99 4.38
NOTE: The central bank said there was 100 percent allotment at
the cut-off bid level.
(Reporting by Annabella Nielsen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)