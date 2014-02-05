Li Ka-shing says does not expect HK property prices to fall
HONG KONG, March 22 Hong Kong's richest man Li Ka-shing said on Wednesday he does not expect property prices in the former British colony to fall in the short term.
COPENHAGEN Feb 5 The Danish government's proposal to extend maturities for adjustable-rate bonds if auctions fail does not fully eradicate refinancing risks for the mortgage banks issuing the bonds, credit rating agency Standard & Poor's (S&P) said.
The proposed changes alleviated S&P's immediate concerns about the mortgage banks' refinancing risk, the agency said in a note mailed to Reuters. "But they fall short of neutralizing the risk from the banks' heavy reliance on short-term funding," it added.
S&P's opinion is important because the bill has been crafted to, among other things, ease the credit rating agencies' concerns about the Danish mortgage banks' large annual refinancing auctions, which the agencies say put the mortgage banks at risk should international debt markets freeze up. (Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
HONG KONG, March 22 Hong Kong's richest man Li Ka-shing said on Wednesday he does not expect property prices in the former British colony to fall in the short term.
HONG KONG, March 22 Cheung Kong Property Holdings Ltd, the real estate division of Hong Kong's richest man, Li Ka-shing, on Wednesday reported a 16 percent rise in 2016 full-year core profit due to solid performance across the group's property businesses.
* Fy profit attributable to shareholders hk$ 19,415 million, up 13 percent