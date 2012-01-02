COPENHAGEN Jan 2 Foreign investors ramped up their holdings of Danish government securities in the first 11 months of 2011, the central bank said on Monday, highlighting a hunt for high-quality debt outside the euro zone as the bloc's crisis escalated.

Foreign holdings of the AAA-rated debt issued by the euro outsider rose to 35 percent of the total outstanding, from 27 percent in the previous year, the central bank said.

"It was an unusually large increase," a statistician at the bank said.

Investors paid Denmark to lend it short-term funds for the first time on Thursday, accepting negative interest rates at a securities auction in a reflection of acute market anxiety about finding a safe home for funds.

A total of 74 billion Danish crowns ($13 billion) worth of Danish government securities were issued in January-November, the Nationalbank said in a statement.

In the same period, foreign investors bought 86 billion crowns worth of Danish government debt, with about 50 billion crowns of that purchased in the last four months, the bank said.

That means that foreign investors bought some of the newly issued bonds and also bought securities from Danish institutions for a total amount that exceeds the state's new issuance.

Danish pension and insurance companies sold Danish government securities for a net 12 billion crowns in the first 11 months of 2011 and for 13 billion in August-November, the bank said.

"Their sales mean that their share of ownership has fallen from 51 percent to 45 percent in 2011," the Nationalbank said.

The outstanding amount of Danish government securities at the end of November was 759.8 billion crowns, of which Danish pension and insurance companies held 344 billion mainly in longer maturities and foreign investors owned 267 billion mainly in shorter maturities, the central bank said.

The yield on the benchmark Danish 10-year government bond rose in the early part of 2011 to a peak of around 3.6 percent in April, but has since fallen to levels around 1.7 percent as investors opt for security rather than high returns.

The benchmark yielded 1.704 percent on Monday at 1334 GMT on Monday, around 19 basis points below the 10-year Bund .

The race into Danish assets has stoked the Danish crown currency, prompting the central bank to cut interest rates twice in December by a total of 0.5 percentage point to curb the rally.

The central bank's main policy rate, the lending rate, stands at a record low 0.70 percent. ($1 = 5.7253 Danish crowns) (Reporting by John Acher; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)