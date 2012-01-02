(Adds figures, quotes related to mortgage bonds)

COPENHAGEN Jan 2 Foreign investors ramped up their holdings of Danish bonds in 2011, the central bank said on Monday, highlighting a hunt for top-quality debt outside the euro zone as the bloc's crisis escalated.

Foreign holdings of the euro outsider's AAA-rated government debt rose in the first 11 months of the year to 35 percent of the total outstanding, from 27 percent in the previous year, the central bank said.

"It was an unusually large increase," a statistician at the bank said.

Investors paid Denmark to lend it short-term funds for the first time on Thursday, accepting negative interest rates at a treasury bill auction in a reflection of acute market anxiety about finding a safe home for funds.

A total of 74 billion Danish crowns ($13 billion) worth of Danish government securities were issued in January-November, the Nationalbank said in a statement.

In the same period, foreign investors bought 86 billion crowns worth of Danish government debt, with about 50 billion crowns of that purchased in the last four months, the bank said.

That means that foreign investors bought some of the newly issued bonds and also bought securities from Danish institutions for a total amount that exceeds the state's new issuance.

Danish pension and insurance companies sold Danish government securities for a net 12 billion crowns in the first 11 months of 2011 and for 13 billion in August-November, the bank said.

"Their sales mean that their share of ownership has fallen from 51 percent to 45 percent in 2011," the Nationalbank said.

The outstanding amount of Danish government securities at the end of November was 759.8 billion crowns, of which Danish pension and insurance companies held 344 billion mainly in longer maturities and foreign investors owned 267 billion mainly in shorter maturities, the central bank said.

Foreign holdings of Danish mortgage credit also rose, climbing to 364.6 billion crowns at the end of November from 284.8 billion in the same month a year earlier, the central bank's statistics showed.

"When the financial crisis began in the autumn of 2008, foreign investors held 'only' a little more than 200 billion crowns worth of Danish mortgage bonds," the mortgage credit association Realkreditforeningen said in a statement.

"Over the autumn, we have seen that demand for Danish mortgage bonds has pushed (interest) rates so far down on the shorter bonds that the rate has crawled beneath the rate on government bonds of some countries such as France," association director Karsten Beltoft said in the statement.

The yield on the benchmark Danish 10-year government bond rose in the early part of 2011 to a peak of around 3.6 percent in April, but has since fallen to levels around 1.7 percent as investors opt for security rather than high returns.

The benchmark yielded 1.698 percent on Monday at 1659 GMT on Monday, 20 basis points below the 10-year Bund.

The race into Danish assets has stoked the Danish crown currency, prompting the central bank to cut interest rates twice in December by a total of 0.5 percentage point to curb the rally.

The central bank's main policy rate, the lending rate, stands at a record low 0.70 percent.

The bank is scheduled to report December figures for Denmark's foreign exchange reserves, a pointer to monetary policy, on Tuesday at 1500 GMT. ($1 = 5.7253 Danish crowns) (Reporting by John Acher; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)