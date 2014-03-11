LONDON, March 11 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Denmark, rated
Aaa/AAA/AAA, has opened order books on its new three-year US
dollar bond sale after receiving over USD2.25bn of initial
interest, a source with knowledge of the transaction said on
Tuesday.
The country has set price guidance at mid-swaps minus 1bp
area, from initial price thoughts of flat area announced on
Monday afternoon. BNP Paribas, HSBC, JP Morgan and Nordea will
price the deal later on Tuesday.
Denmark, a member of the European Union but not the
single-currency bloc, last issued US dollar debt in April 2013,
raising USD1.5bn through the sale of a three-year bond.
(Reporting by John Geddie)