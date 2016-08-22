COPENHAGEN Aug 22 Shrinking liquidity and
oversupply is threatening the stability of the Danish mortgage
bond market, Europe's second largest, a report said, potentially
hurting Denmark's companies and homeowners many of whom rely on
the cheap loans.
Denmark's 2.79 trillion Danish crowns ($423.5 billion)
mortgage bond market is four times larger than government bond
market and an important part of Danish economy. Banks use the
bonds as part of required liquidity reserves.
A key problem is the high number of open series of covered
bonds - around 440 which is about 10 times more than in
neighbouring Sweden, according to a report by The Danish
Securities Dealers Association published on Monday.
Five major Danish institutional investors surveyed for the
report said lower liquidity has made it more difficult to buy
and sell mortgage bonds compared to 10 years ago, and the impact
on bond prices when placing an investment was bigger today.
Finding ready buyers and sellers of debt from Western
companies and emerging markets, especially with higher risk, had
also become more difficult amid stricter banking regulation
since 2008 and a low interest rate environment.
At the same time it had become less attractive for banks to
be market makers by facilitating trading by holding securities
on their own books and displaying bids and offers.
Data from the Danish central bank showed the banks holding
of mortgage bonds for use of their market makers has been
reduced to around 130 billion crowns in 2015 from 230 billion
crowns in 2014.
The liquid Danish mortgage bond market hasn't seen a single
default in its 200-year history, but more regulation followed by
financial crises has made banks more reluctant to hold covered
bonds.
($1 = 6.5882 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)