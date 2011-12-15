COPENHAGEN Dec 15 Denmark's government
bond issuance requirement for 2012 is low owing to bond sales
this year, but it will add to next year's offerings with sales
to finance its 2013 needs, the Danish central bank said on
Thursday.
"In order to reduce the government's refinancing risk, the
strategy is to begin to finance the issuance requirement for
2013 in 2012 and continue an active buy-back policy," the
Nationalbank said in a statement.
The bank said it planned no changes to key on-the-run issues
in the first half of 2012, but would offer a new 10-year
inflation-linked government bond as a supplement.
AAA-rated Denmark's issuance strategy is based on a 40-20-40
percentage distribution between the two-, five- and 10-year
maturity segments.
(Reporting by John Acher)