COPENHAGEN Dec 15 Denmark's government bond issuance requirement for 2012 is low owing to bond sales this year, but it will add to next year's offerings with sales to finance its 2013 needs, the Danish central bank said on Thursday.

"In order to reduce the government's refinancing risk, the strategy is to begin to finance the issuance requirement for 2013 in 2012 and continue an active buy-back policy," the Nationalbank said in a statement.

The bank said it planned no changes to key on-the-run issues in the first half of 2012, but would offer a new 10-year inflation-linked government bond as a supplement.

AAA-rated Denmark's issuance strategy is based on a 40-20-40 percentage distribution between the two-, five- and 10-year maturity segments. (Reporting by John Acher)