COPENHAGEN Dec 16 The Danish government's bond issuance requirement for next year should come in at 75 billion Danish crowns ($13.80 billion), down from 77.6 billion issued this year, the country's central bank said on Monday.

Stockholm-based commercial bank Nordea had expected the target to be 50 billion crowns.

The target for the outstanding volume in T-bills by end-2014 is 30 billion crowns, the central bank said.

($1 = 5.4339 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom; editing by Patrick Graham)