BRIEF-Helma Eigenheimbau FY EBIT up 22 pct at 21.7 million euros
* Consolidated revenue in financial year elapsed was up 53.2 million euros to reach a new record level of 263.8 million euros
COPENHAGEN Dec 16 The Danish government's bond issuance requirement for next year should come in at 75 billion Danish crowns ($13.80 billion), down from 77.6 billion issued this year, the country's central bank said on Monday.
Stockholm-based commercial bank Nordea had expected the target to be 50 billion crowns.
The target for the outstanding volume in T-bills by end-2014 is 30 billion crowns, the central bank said.
($1 = 5.4339 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom; editing by Patrick Graham)
* Consolidated revenue in financial year elapsed was up 53.2 million euros to reach a new record level of 263.8 million euros
LONDON, March 9 Anglo-South African financial services group Old Mutual reported a slightly above-forecast 2016 adjusted operating profit of 1.67 billion pounds on Thursday, up 1 percent from a year earlier, as it prepares to slice itself into four parts.
DUBAI, March 9 Gulf stock markets were pulled down early on Thursday by a 5 percent overnight slide in oil prices, while Abu Dhabi was hit particularly hard as heavyweights First Gulf Bank and National Bank of Abu Dhabi traded ex-dividend.