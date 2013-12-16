* Central bank sets 2014 issuance target of 75 bln DKK
* That will ensure funding long into the future - Nordea
* Central bank says to issue main part in 10-year bonds
COPENHAGEN, Dec 16 The Danish government is
expected to issue 75 billion Danish crowns ($13.80 billion) of
bonds next year, down from 77.6 billion this year, the country's
central bank said on Monday.
"The strategy is to issue the main part of the issuances in
the 10-year nominal segment," the central bank said in its
semi-annual update of its debt management strategy on Monday.
In the second quarter of 2014, a new 10-year bond maturing
in November 2025 will be opened, it said. Issuance in the 2-,
5-, 10- and 30-year nominal maturity segments and the 10-year
inflation-linked bond will continue.
"The central bank is very focused on continuity, and that is
why it continues with 75 billion crowns in 2014," said Jan
Storup, a senior analyst at Stockholm-based bank Nordea, "even
if it means it will ensure funding far in to the future".
The target for outstanding volume in T-bills by the end of
2014 is 30 billion crowns, as it was for 2013, the central bank
said.
AAA-rated Denmark lowered its gross financing need estimate
for 2014 to 112 billion crowns on Wednesday.
($1 = 5.4339 Danish crowns)
