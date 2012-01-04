* C.bank says 2012 issuance need 28 bln DKK

* Figure is 10 bln lower than previous estimate

* Bank says issuance strategy is unchanged (Adds details, background)

COPENHAGEN, Jan 4 Denmark will need to raise only 28 billion crowns ($4.91 billion) in the domestic bond market in 2012 after pre-funding late last year, the central bank said on Wednesday, less than the 38 billion crowns it had previously estimated.

The reduction reflected additional bond sales in December - after the most recent update of the Nationalbank's semi-annual debt management strategy - and an improvement in state finances, a central bank official said.

"The strategy for 2012 is unchanged," the Nationalbank said in a statement.

"In order to reduce the government's refinancing risk the strategy is to begin to finance the issuance requirement for 2013 in 2012 and continue an active buy-back policy," it said.

Such pre-funding will take government bond issuance this year above the 28 billion crown requirement, the bank added.

Demand from investors for triple-A rated debt from outside the crisis-hit euro zone has driven down Denmark's cost of borrowing, so that its government bonds now yield less than equivalent German Bunds, and strengthened the crown currency.

Such demand for Danish bonds has led the central bank in the past few years to sell more bonds than needed to cover the government's financing needs, raising funds for the year ahead.

The central bank said excess sales of crown-denominated government bonds in 2011 totalled 107 billion crowns, more than half the 179 billion crown 2012 domestic financing requirement given by the government in its most recent budget outlook.

The bank also reiterated that it would keep its treasury bill issuance programme in 2012 steady at the 2011 level of 44 billion crowns.

Subtracting the excess bond sales and the planned T-bill issuance leaves a total domestic issuance requirement for 2012 of 28 billion crowns, the bank's statement showed. ($1 = 5.6971 Danish crowns) (Reporting by John Acher; Editing by Catherine Evans)