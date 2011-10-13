BRUSSELS Oct 13 Denmark's new prime minister said on Thursday her government would continue to maintain budget discipline as it sought to balance the country's finances by the end of the decade.

"I of course confirmed that the new Danish government will have discipline in our budget. It's very important to us to continue that discipline that the former government had in this area," Helle Thorning-Schmidt told reporters after a meeting with EU Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso in Brussels.

Denmark's new ruling coalition, led ebxby Thorning-Schmidt, has promised to restore public finances to balance by 2020, and announced plans last week to raise 7 billion crowns ($1.25 billion) in new revenues over the next two years by increasing some taxes and charges. (Reporting by Charlie Dunmore; editing by Rex Merrifield)