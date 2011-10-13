BRUSSELS Oct 13 Denmark's new prime minister
said on Thursday her government would continue to maintain
budget discipline as it sought to balance the country's finances
by the end of the decade.
"I of course confirmed that the new Danish government will
have discipline in our budget. It's very important to us to
continue that discipline that the former government had in this
area," Helle Thorning-Schmidt told reporters after a meeting
with EU Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso in Brussels.
Denmark's new ruling coalition, led ebxby Thorning-Schmidt,
has promised to restore public finances to balance by 2020, and
announced plans last week to raise 7 billion crowns ($1.25
billion) in new revenues over the next two years by increasing
some taxes and charges.
(Reporting by Charlie Dunmore; editing by Rex Merrifield)