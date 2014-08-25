COPENHAGEN Aug 25 Denmark has reduced its budget deficit estimate for this year to 1.2 percent of gross domestic product from a previous estimate of 1.4 percent but kept its 2015 figure at the EU limit of 3.0 percent, according to a 2015 government budget proposal seen by Reuters on Monday.

The proposal, due to be made public on Tuesday, also maintained the 2014 and 2015 economic growth forecasts of 1.4 percent this year and 2.0 percent next year. (Reporting by Erik Matzen; Writing by Sabina Zawadzki; Editing by Alison Williams)