April 11 Four men, charged with plotting to
storm the offices of the Danish newspaper, Jyllands-Posten, are
to go on trial on Friday.
Here is a look at what has happened since the newspaper
became the first to publish cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad,
provoking protests around the globe.
Sept. 30, 2005 - Jyllands-Posten publishes the 12 cartoons
by various artists, most of which depict the Prophet Mohammad.
The cartoons trigger protests by Danish Muslims, but initially
attract little attention elsewhere.
-- In the following weeks, dozens of papers in Europe and
elsewhere, including Norway's Magazinet, reprint the cartoons.
Jan. 30, 2006 - Jyllands-Posten issues an apology.
Feb. 4 - Thousands of protesters set fire to the Danish and
Norwegian embassies in Damascus. The Danish and Norwegian
embassies in Beirut are attacked the next day. Lebanese interior
minister Hassan al-Sabaa resigns.
Feb. 10 - Vebjoern Selbekk, editor of Magazinet, apologises
for publishing the cartoons. Protests continue as a Danish and
an American flag are burned at the Danish embassy in Caracas.
-- Over 50 people are killed in protests in countries from
the Middle East to Africa and Asia.
Oct. 26 - A Danish court rules in favour of Jyllands-Posten
after seven Danish Muslim organisations accused it of libel,
saying the images implied that all Muslims were terrorists.
July-August 2007 - Drawings by Swedish artist Lars Vilks
are published in local newspaper Nerikes Allehanda, based in
Orebro in central Sweden, depicting the Prophet Mohammad with
the body of a dog. A number of Muslim countries condemn the
drawings and make official protests.
Feb. 12, 2008 - Police arrest two Tunisians and a Dane of
Moroccan descent in Denmark for planning to kill Kurt
Westergaard who drew the cartoon that caused most offence,
showing the Prophet with a bomb in his turban.
Feb. 13 - Danish newspapers reprint one of the drawings in
protest at the plot. The next day, Islamist students burn the
Danish flag in southern Pakistan.
October 2009 - U.S. authorities arrest the American David
Headley and the Pakistani-born Canadian businessman Tahawwur
Hussain Rana on suspicion of plotting an attack on
Jyllands-Posten.
Jan. 1, 2010 - Westergaard escapes an attack by a Somali man
armed with an axe at his home in Aarhus. In May attackers try to
set fire to Westergaard's home.
Sept. 8 - German Chancellor Angela Merkel awards Westergaard
the M100 prize, dedicated, in 2010, to freedom of the press.
Sept. 11 - A Chechen man mistakenly sets off a small
explosion in a Copenhagen hotel, injuring only himself. Police
said they found a map with the address of Jyllands-Posten's
headquarters in Aarhus circled among the man's belongings.
Sept. 28 - Norway says that two men held there admitted
planning bomb attacks. One of the men, Shawan Sadek Saeed Bujak,
an Iraqi Kurd, confessed to plotting to attack Jyllands-Posten.
Sept. 29 - Flemming Rose, cultural editor of Jyllands-Posten
in 2005 when the cartoons were first printed, publishes a book
that reprints the pictures and warns of a "tyranny of silence"
-- also the title of the book.
-- Danish Foreign Minister Lene Espersen meets 17
ambassadors from Muslim countries as part of efforts to prevent
any new cartoon crisis and to foster understanding.
Dec. 11 - A car blows up in Sweden's capital, Stockholm, in
a busy shopping area, followed by a second blast nearby that
kills the bomber, Taymour Abdulwahab, and injures two people.
-- The blasts follow an emailed threat referring to Sweden's
troops in Afghanistan and to Vilks's cartoon of the Prophet.
Dec. 29 - Police in Sweden and Denmark arrest five people on
suspicion of planning to attack Jyllands-Posten offices in
Copenhagen to "kill as many as possible of those around". They
find a machine gun and ammunition.
Jan. 30, 2012 - A Norwegian court convicts two men of
plotting to blow up Jyllands-Posten. The Norwegian plot was part
of a series of foiled attacks against the paper.
April 13 - Four men charged with a 2010 plot to storm the
offices of Jyllands-Posten go on trial.
