COPENHAGEN Aug 10 Denmark's central bank said on Wednesday it has temporarily expanded the collateral basis for banks and mortgage credit institutes borrowing form the central bank in Danish crowns.

"This temporary expansion expires on 30 December 2013," the Nationalbank said in a statement.

A central bank official said the only significant change in the collateral rules is that banks will be allowed to pledge shares in their jointly owned corporations, a practice that had been allowed earlier but was abolished. (Reporting by John Acher)