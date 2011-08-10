* Bank temporarily changes collateral rules

COPENHAGEN, Aug 10 Denmark's central bank said on Wednesday it has slightly expanded the range of collateral banks and mortgage credit institutes can use to borrow from the central bank in Danish crowns until the end of 2013 due to demand from the financial sector.

A central bank official said the only significant change in the collateral rules was that banks would be allowed to pledge shares in their jointly owned corporations, a practice it had temporarily allowed until February this year.

Central bank spokesman Karsten Biltoft told Reuters the adjustment was relatively minor as it would expand the collateral base by about 10 billion Danish crowns ($1.9 billion).

He said that this compared with the current collateral pool of roughly 1 trillion crowns and a potential pool of about 3 trillion crowns.

Biltoft said the financial sector had requested that the central bank temporarily reinstate the eligibility of jointly owned shares.

"This temporary expansion expires on 30 December 2013," the Nationalbank said in a statement.

Collateral can be pledged by way of state-guaranteed unsecured debt issued by banks and mortgage-credit institutes, state-guaranteed junior covered bonds and so-called SPV bonds issued on the basis of loans with individual state guarantees to banks and mortgage-credit institutes, the central bank said.

All securities pledged must be denominated in Danish crowns or euro, and shall, except for SPV bonds, be issued by funds or corporations in Denmark, the bank said.

Quoted securities must be traded on the OMX NASDAQ Copenhagen exchange, and all securities, except unquoted shares, must be registered with the VP Securities, it said.

"Banks and mortgage-credit institutes can also pledge their shares in their jointly owned corporations," the Nationalbank said. Such securities do not necessarily need to be traded or registered with VP Securities, the bank added.

The value of such collateral is set by the central bank less a haircut of 20 percent, it said.

The possibility of using such securities as collateral can be withdrawn by the central bank at 30 days' notice, it said. ($1 = 5.239 Danish Crowns) (Reporting by John Acher; Editing by Hugh Lawson)