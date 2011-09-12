COPENHAGEN, Sept 12 Denmark's central bank will postpone publication of its quarterly review of the economy and monetary conditions to Sept. 20 from Sept. 15 to avoid issuing the report on election day, the bank's spokesman said on Monday.

Danes will vote in parliamentary elections on Thursday this week, and the central bank's third-quarter monetary review had been scheduled to be published on that day before the prime minister set the election date.

"It would not make sense to publish on election day as there would be no opportunity for discussion (of the report)," Nationalbank spokesman Karsten Biltoft said. (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen)