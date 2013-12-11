BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
COPENHAGEN Dec 11 Denmark's central bank has raised its forecast for economic growth this year slightly, but cut its forecast for 2014.
The bank said in its quarterly update on Wednesday that it expects the economy, which has been sluggish since a property bubble burst in 2008, to grow by 0.4 percent this year against a previous forecast of 0.3 percent.
It lowered the forecast for 2014 and now expects the economy to grow by 1.5 percent next year from an earlier guidance of 1.6 percent. (Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Catherine Evans)
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.