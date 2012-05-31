COPENHAGEN May 31 Denmark's central bank cut interest rates on Thursday for the second time in just a week, lowering its main policy rate by 15 basis points to 0.45 percent to curb strength in the Danish crown currency.

The Nationalbank, which runs a fixed exchange-rate policy to keep the crown steady versus the euro, cut the lending rate from 0.60 percent, where it had been since a 10 basis points cut on Thursday last week.

The bank also cut its certificates of deposit (CD) rate by 15 basis points to 0.05 percent and lowered its current account rate by 15 bps to 0.0 percent.

"Danmarks Nationalbank has the instruments to handle potential negative interest rates," the central bank said in a statement.

(Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)