* Danish central bank cuts rates by another 15 basis points
* Bank says has tools to handle negative interest rates
* SNB's Danthine: Limited negative rates may not hurt
(Adds details, quotes, crown rate)
By John Acher and Tom Miles
COPENHAGEN/GENEVA, May 31 Denmark's central bank
cut interest rates for the second time in a week on Thursday and
pointed - along with a top Swiss central banker - to the
possibility of rates going negative, as Europe's non-euro
nations struggle with the slide in the common currency.
The euro has tumbled as the debt crisis engulfs Spain and on
fears Greece may leave the bloc, creating headaches for non-euro
zone central banks as investors pour money in in a dash for safe
havens, driving up their currencies and hurting their exporters.
A top Swiss central banker said on Thursday that limited use
of negative interest rates was "not inconceivable", although he
declined to say if the Swiss National Bank saw them as a viable
weapon for fighting the franc's appreciation.
The Danish central bank, which runs a fixed exchange-rate
policy to keep the crown within a tight band versus the euro,
said it had the instruments to cope with negative interest rates
if that became necessary, without elaborating.
The bank, which usually cuts rates in tandem with European
Central Bank moves, also cut its lending rate to an all-time low
of 0.45 percent from 0.60 percent, where it had been since a 10
basis-point cut on Thursday last week.
"When the Nationalbank chooses to go it alone already this
week, it suggests that there has been massive buying interest in
Danish crowns in the past days," said Nordea senior analyst Jan
Storup Nielsen.
He added that Nordea expected the Nationalbank to "swing the
rate sabre" again if the ECB were to cut rates next Wednesday.
"Whether the Nationalbank will choose to go even further
than the ECB in connection with Wednesday's meeting is not
certain as that will largely be decided by how the crown behaves
in the coming days," Nielsen said.
"But with today's surprising rate reduction that certainly
cannot be ruled out."
NEGATIVE RATES
The Danish central bank also cut its certificates of deposit
(CD) rate by 15 basis points to 0.05 percent and lowered its
current account rate by 15 bps to 0.0 percent.
That creates the real possibility of rates going negative -
meaning banks would effectively have to pay if they wanted to
deposit money at the central bank - as the Danish central bank
usually changes its official rates simultaneously.
The crown softened just slightly on the rate cut to around
7.4318 from around 7.4312 just before the bank's announcement,
but strengthened back to 7.4311 as of 1530 GMT.
Heavy inflows into Danish assets as investors diversify out
of the euro have driven the crown to more than five-month highs,
levels similar to where the bank cut rates in December.
The bank's mandate is to keep the crown within a band around
its central parity of 7.46038 per euro. Under the ERM
II system, the crown is permitted to fluctuate by plus or minus
2.25 percent around that parity, though in practice the central
bank keeps an even tighter range.
EU member but euro outsider Denmark changes rates for the
sole purpose of keeping the crown currency within a tight band
against the euro.
"The size of rate changes is always based on a concrete
assessment of market conditions with a view to keeping the crown
tightly around its central parity rate. And that is also the
case this time," central bank Governor Nils Bernstein said in an
emailed response to questions from Reuters.
"Today's decision to reduce rates comes against the
background of significant interventions in the foreign exchange
market," he said.
Similar pressure on its currency led Switzerland's central
bank to impose a ceiling of 1.20 per euro on the franc last
year.
Swiss National Bank Vice Chairman Jean-Pierre Danthine on
Thursday suggested the country might also consider letting rates
go negative to cap the franc. The SNB's benchmark rate target is
already virtually zero.
"Check what happened in Sweden - for a very brief time they
had negative interest rates, so it's not inconceivable,"
Danthine told reporters at an event in Geneva.
In July 2009, Sweden's central bank decided to cut its repo
rate to 0.25 percent, meaning its deposit rate became a negative
0.25 per cent. The measure was in place until the central bank
hiked rates in September 2010.
Pointing to the 50 basis point spread between the two
Swedish rates, Danthine said he was speculating that up to a
certain level negative interest rates would not hurt.
"As it's our role we naturally our preparing scenarios in
addition to our base scenario. In this context we aren't
excluding any measures," he also said.
The head of the SNB also said this week that Switzerland was
drawing up plans for emergency measures including capital
controls in case the euro collapses, although it does not expect
to need them.
(Reporting by Teis Jensen and Ole Mikkelsen in Copenhagen, and
Tom Miles and Stephanie Nebehay in Geneva; Writing by Hugh
Lawson and Catherine Bosley)