COPENHAGEN, June 10 The Danish central bank sold
treasury bills worth 100 million Danish crowns ($15.24 million)
at auction on Wednesday after receiving bids worth 3.4 billion
crowns.
The central bank has been using the T-bill auctions as one
tool to control the rate of the Danish crown, which is pegged to
the euro, by declining bids at some points when it believes the
currency is too strong.
By refusing to sell the short-dated bonds, or selling a very
small amount, the central bank curtails demand for
crown-denominated assets, thus stemming demand for the national
currency.
($1 = 6.5634 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen; editing by Sabina
Zawadzki)