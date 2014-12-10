COPENHAGEN Dec 10 The largest commercial Danish
banks would need to meet higher capital requirements should the
Scandinavian country, which is not in the euro zone, choose not
to join the European Union banking union, Denmark's central bank
said on Wednesday.
The central bank said outside the banking union, Denmark
could expect to be compared with other countries with large
financial sectors that are also not part of the union, such as
the UK, Sweden, Norway and Switzerland.
"In these countries, capital requirements for the largest
banks are generally higher than in Denmark," the central bank
said in a report.
The central bank recommends Denmark join the banking union
that was launched in November, with the European Central Bank
(ECB) taking charge of bank supervision from Helsinki to Lisbon.
The aim is to restore confidence in the euro zone's banks,
battered by the global financial crisis of 2008-2009 and the
currency area's subsequent debt crisis, and help revive lending
to businesses and households, especially in southern Europe.
As a non-euro zone member, Denmark can decide about joining
the banking union.
"The banking union will affect the way credit rating
agencies and international investors view Danish banks. If
Denmark opts to stay outside ... banks will not obtain the seal
of approval which ECB supervision will be expected to
constitute," the central bank said.
The Danish government has not yet decided on the issue.
"There are still some unanswered questions; we need to know
the full consequences before we make a decision," minister for
business and growth Henrik Sass Larsen previously told Reuters.
Danske Bank is Denmark's largest financial
institution. Together with Nordea Bank Denmark, Jyske
Bank, Sydbank, Nykredit and DLR
Kredit, it is designated a systemically important
financial institution.
In October's European-wide "stress tests", Denmark's four
largest banks passed by a large margin.
(Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by David Holmes)