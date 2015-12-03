BRIEF-Fitch says rising U.S. rates to lift Dom Rep's high interest burden
* Fitch says rising US rates to lift Dom Rep's high interest burden
COPENHAGEN Dec 3 Denmark's central bank kept its key certificate of deposit rate unchanged at -0.75 percent and the lending rate at 0.05 percent, it said in an statement on Thursday in a rare move away from its tendency to follow the ECB's moves.
As widely expected by analysts, the ECB cut its deposit facility to -0.30 percent from -0.20 percent, a move designed to stimulate lending by increasing the penalty on banks that leave their excess cash with the ECB.
(Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)
* Fitch says rising US rates to lift Dom Rep's high interest burden
MADRID, April 4 Banco Popular, considered Spain's weakest bank due to its exposure to toxic real estate assets, will revise its 2016 results to book additional losses of around 240 million euros ($256 million), a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.