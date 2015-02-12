(Adds analyst, Swedish move, background)
COPENHAGEN Feb 12 Denmark's central bank issued
no statement on its monetary policy at 1500 GMT on Thursday, the
usual time when it announces rate changes, confounding many
analysts' expectation for a fifth cut in four weeks.
The central bank cut its certificate of deposit rate by 15
basis points three times in January and by 25 basis points last
week to keep its crown currency within a narrow range to the
euro. At -0.75 percent, the Danish deposit rate is one of the
lowest in the world, level to that of Switzerland.
Analysts had expected a cut of as much as 50 basis points,
estimating the central bank spent some 70 billion Danish crowns
($11 billion) intervening in foreign currency markets so far
this month. It had already spent 106 billion crowns in January.
Danske Bank Chief Analyst Arne Lohmann Rasmussen, said the
lack of a cut on Thursday "could be interpreted as the central
bank emphasizing intervention in the forex market more than rate
cuts from now on".
"A problem in lowering the rates further is that it puts
stress on the Danish financial sector as we do not push
negative rates on to customers," he said.
Commercial banks have to pay to keep some of their cash
necessary for liquidity with the central bank. With the current
deposits of over 300 billion Danish crowns and a negative rate
of -0.5 percent, the cost amounts to 1.5 billion crowns.
Sweden surprised markets earlier on Thursday by cutting its
rates into negative territory and announcing a bond-buying
scheme; a quantitative easing policy that mirrors the European
Central Bank's programme.
($1 = 6.5387 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki and Teis Jensen; Editing by
Balazs Koranyi)