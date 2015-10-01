COPENHAGEN Oct 1 Speculation against the Danish
crown has usually resulted in a downward pressure,
but upward pressure is more likely in the future, the central
bank governor said.
"Denmark's role as a creditor nation, where balance is in
our favour, means that future crown crises are likely more often
to result in upward pressure," central bank governor Lars Rohde
said in a speech on Thursday.
Speculators poured money into Danish assets at the start of
the year, betting Denmark would drop its three-decade-old
currency peg, following a move by the Swiss central bank to
scrap its cap on the franc against the euro.
(Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen, editing by Larry King)