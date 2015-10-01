COPENHAGEN Oct 1 Speculation against the Danish crown has usually resulted in a downward pressure, but upward pressure is more likely in the future, the central bank governor said.

"Denmark's role as a creditor nation, where balance is in our favour, means that future crown crises are likely more often to result in upward pressure," central bank governor Lars Rohde said in a speech on Thursday.

Speculators poured money into Danish assets at the start of the year, betting Denmark would drop its three-decade-old currency peg, following a move by the Swiss central bank to scrap its cap on the franc against the euro. (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen, editing by Larry King)