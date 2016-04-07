COPENHAGEN, April 7 The Danish crown remains
within its normal range even after a strong appreciation in
recent weeks, central bank governor Lars Rohde told Reuters on
Thursday, declining to comment on how the bank might stem
further upward pressure.
The crown is currently at its strongest against
the euro since early 2015.
"What is happening is a completely normal development,"
Rohde said on the sidelines of an annual meeting of the Danish
Mortgage Banks' Federation. "This is within the normal range."
Speculators poured money into Danish assets in January and
February last year, betting Denmark would drop its
three-decade-old currency peg and let the crown rise, after the
Swiss National Bank scrapped its cap on the franc against the
euro.
Inflows of capital came from investors who compared Denmark
with Switzerland and saw a chance of making a profit if the
fixed exchange rate policy was abandoned and the crown
subsequently appreciated, the central bank has said.
Some analysts expect the central bank to act soon if the
pressure for a stronger crown continues.
"Pressure this time is not the same type of speculators. The
strengthening is more likely due to spreads on money markets
which have made it more attractive for investors to hold
crowns," Nordea analyst Jan Storup Nielsen said.
The central bank's first step is likely to be intervention
in the market by selling crowns for other currencies, which
would increase Denmark's currency reserves. Some analysts also
expect the central bank to cut the deposit rate further into
negative territory to help depreciate the Danish currency.
Rohde declined to comment on which tool the central bank
might use to stem the pressure on the crown.
The central bank kept its key certificate of deposit rate
unchanged at -0.65 percent in March even after the European
Central Bank, whose policy movements usually it tracks, cut its
own deposit facility by 10 basis points to -0.40 percent.
Denmark slashed interest rates three times at the start of
last year to keep the crown stable against the euro after
Switzerland in January abandoned its franc cap. That meant that
Danish rates were out of synch with the ECB's.
(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Erik Matzen, writing
by Ole Mikkelsen)