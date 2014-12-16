COPENHAGEN Dec 16 The Danish government's bond
issuance requirement for next year should come in at 75 billion
Danish crowns ($12.6 billion), up from 100 billion issued this
year, the country's central bank said on Tuesday.
The target for the outstanding volume in T-bills by end-2015
is 30 billion crowns, the central bank said.
The central bank said in a separate announcement that if the
need arises it will support the crown's peg to the euro by
adding crown liquidity to the Danish money market for shorter
periods.
$1 = 5.9460 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Ralph Boulton)