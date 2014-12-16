(Adds details)
COPENHAGEN Dec 16 The Danish government's bond
issuance requirement for next year should come in at 75 billion
Danish crowns ($12.6 billion), down from 100 billion issued this
year, the country's central bank said on Tuesday.
The target for the outstanding volume in T-bills by end-2015
is 30 billion crowns, the central bank said.
"The strategy is to focus on issuance in the 10-year
on-the-run issue and the build-up of two new on-the-run issues,"
it said in a statement.
AAA-rated Denmark lowered its gross financing need estimate
for 2015 to 135 billion crowns on Wednesday.
In February a new 5-year on-the-run issue maturing in 2020
will be opened, and in the first half of 2015 a new 2-year
on-the-run issue maturing in 2018 will be opened, the
Nationalbank said.
It said that the strategy for foreign borrowing in 2015 is
to raise a foreign loan with final exposure in euro of up to 10
billion crowns.
The central bank said in a separate announcement that
reduced crown liquidity due to large payments to the government
in connection with capital pension taxation may call for
'liquidity-adjusting operations'.
If the need arises the central bank will support the crown's
peg to the euro by adding crown liquidity to the Danish money
market for shorter periods, it said.
To do so it would use temporary allocations of crowns either
as lending against pledging of assets included in its
collateral basis or via FX swaps.
"The usual temporary fluctuations in government payments may
periodically reduce the liquidity to such an extent that the
money market rates may rise. This may affect the crown exchange
rate," the central bank said.
($1 = 5.9460 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Ralph Boulton)