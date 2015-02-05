(Adds central bank chief's comment, crown movement, political
By Ole Mikkelsen and Sabina Zawadzki
COPENHAGEN Feb 5 Denmark's central bank cut its
key policy rate on Thursday for the fourth time since its Swiss
counterpart shocked markets by scrapping the franc cap three
weeks ago and vowed again to defend the crown's peg to the euro.
The cut of 25 basis points to -0.75 percent was bigger than
previous cuts of 15 basis points each and brought the rate into
line with that in Switzerland.
Analysts had expected such a move to discourage investors
from switching into Danish from Swiss assets and pushing the
crown out of its tight trading range to the single currency.
In a rare statement released by the central bank, Governor
Lars Rohde said the peg "is an indispensable element of economic
policy in Denmark -- and has been so since 1982".
"The Danish National Bank has the necessary instruments to
defend the fixed exchange rate policy for as long as it takes.
There is no upper limit to the size of the foreign exchange
reserve," he added, a reference to recent currency market
interventions.
Rohde later told television channel TV2 that Denmark would
not need European Central Bank help to maintain the peg.
"Now we are dependent on selling the crown. We can happily
produce those (crowns) in unprecedented quantity. Therefore, we
do not need help from anyone," he said.
Smiling and appearing relaxed, Rohde said the central bank
had other tools to manage the currency but that it was its
privilege to keep these measures to itself before using them.
Under the Exchange Rate Mechanism (ERM2), Denmark must keep
the crown within 2.25 percent of a rate of 7.46038 per euro,
although in reality it has kept to a much tighter range of plus
or minus 0.50 percent.
There are no signs so far that widespread political and
business backing for the fixed currency policy is weakening.
"I don't doubt for a second that it (the central bank) will
maintain the fixed exchange rate policy," Prime Minister Helle
Thorning-Schmidt said earlier this week.
Investors flocked to Danish assets after the Swiss National
Bank abandoned the franc cap and cut its main interest rate to
-0.75 on Jan. 15, with the ECB's announcement a week later of a
trillion euro bond buying scheme further pressuring the crown.
As well as cutting rates, the central bank spent over 100
billion Danish crowns ($15 billion) intervening in the foreign
currency markets in January. Because it is selling crowns to buy
foreign currencies, that builds up its reserves.
Last week, the central bank said the finance ministry would
suspend government bond issuance as another way of reducing
demand for the crown and forcing down yields on existing debt,
which again should make Danish assets less attractive.
The crown dipped to 7.4480 per euro from around
7.4462 before the rate cut before paring losses to 7.4441.
Analysts said the central bank's action and statements
underscored Denmark's commitment to the peg and noted that a
strong currency is easier to deal with than a falling currency,
which costs in foreign reserves.
"Denmark is literally having a party that too many would
like to attend," Danske Bank Chief economist Steen Bocian said
in a note to clients.
"However, there isn't room for everyone and we are starting
to put bad music on the system, dilute the good punch-bowl and
demand payment at the door to avoid our party being overrun."
($1 = 6.5154 Danish crowns)
(Editing by Catherine Evans)