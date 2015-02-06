(Adds more quotes, analyst comment, context)

By Ole Mikkelsen

COPENHAGEN Feb 6 Denmark's central bank has other means of holding the crown steady against the euro which it has not yet used, Governor Lars Rohde told Reuters on Friday, adding it will do "whatever it takes" to protect its fixed currency policy.

He said negative interest rates will stay in place for "quite a long time" and could be lowered further. But he would not be drawn into details of future actions.

The normally reclusive central bank chief has launched a media offensive in the past two days, emphasising Denmark's decades-old commitment to the peg; rare verbal intervention which some analysts took to be a sign of its concern.

The bank spent over 100 billion Danish crowns ($15 billion) intervening last month to keep the currency within a tight range against a weakening euro and has cut its deposit rate four times in three weeks to an unprecedented low of -0.75 percent.

"We have unlimited amounts of crowns available. We can let the currency reserves grow indefinitely. It is an option that we can use and it is unlimited. We are ready to do whatever it takes," he told Reuters by telephone, echoing a phrase that European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi used to calm market alarm about the euro.

"There are other tools in the toolbox, than those you have seen," he said.

Responsibility for Denmark's monetary policy is unusually concentrated in the governor, a position which Rohde took in 2013. There is no rate-setting committee, nor are there scheduled meetings with minutes for investors to glean for policy clues.

Rohde took a substantial pay cut from his previous role as the chief executive of ATP -- the country's largest pension fund which runs the state-mandated pension scheme for all Danes. ATP posted record results in some years of the financial crisis.

UNLIMITED RESERVES

Some analysts believe Rohde was signalling intervention as the preferred 'tool' to steady the crown because of his repetition that there were no limits on foreign reserve growth -- the result of selling crowns to hold down the exchange rate.

Asked whether he would allow reserves to climb to 100 percent or even 200 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), Rohde said: "I do not fear that".

Switzerland built foreign reserves worth 80 percent of GDP before it scrapped its currency cap to the euro on Jan. 15, diverting pressure onto the crown.

"It may well be that they (Denmark) have more tools as the central bank governor said, but it is most likely that they will let the forex reserves grow," said Danske Bank Senior Analyst Jens Naervig Pedersen.

The central bank surprised markets last week when it suspended government bond issues, in effect taking out demand for 75 billion Danish crowns.

"The suspension of issuance of government bonds is a Danish version of QE (quantitative easing). It provides downward pressure on government bond yields and has a spillover effect on mortgage bonds," Rohde said.

"That makes it less attractive to hold crowns."

Asked whether he would launch a "real" QE scheme, meaning a bond-buying programme like the ECB's, he said: "I would not rule anything out, but we have no plans." ($1 = 6.5050 Danish crowns) (Writing by Sabina Zawadzki; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)