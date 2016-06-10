COPENHAGEN, June 10 Pressure from Britain's EU referendum could force Denmark's central bank to cut interest rates deeper into negative territory to try to tame the Danish crown's unwanted strength against the euro.

With the euro likely to suffer if Britain votes to leave the European Union on June 23, currencies such as the Danish crown and the Swiss franc are seen as low-risk alternatives to euro zone assets. But strong currencies can hurt Swiss and Danish exporters.

Denmark's central bank intervened in the currency market in May for the first time in three months, buying foreign reserves and selling its own currency, which helped ease pressure on the crown towards the end of the month.

Even so, demand for Denmark's AAA-rated assets has risen further over the past week. The crown is now at its strongest against the euro since January 2015, when investors were betting Denmark would drop its three-decade-old peg, days after Switzerland scrapped its cap on the franc against the euro.

"The crown is now again trading at levels which the Danish central bank historically has deemed too strong," analysts at Citi said in a note.

"In case of Brexit, interventions might not prove sufficient and a rate cut is likely," they said.

Some analysts also said the effect of intervention may have been offset by high international demand for crowns to buy shares in DONG Energy which listed in Copenhagen on Thursday, the year's biggest global initial public offering.

The central bank last raised its key interest deposit rate from minus 0.75 percent to minus 0.65 percent in January.

At 1217 GMT, the crown was trading at 7.4354 per euro , just above an 18-month high reached on Thursday. The crown has strengthened 0.35 percent against the euro since the beginning of March.

Analysts said the central bank is probably is intervening in the currency market.

"If the need to sell crowns in foreign exchange intervention accelerates, the central bank may opt to cut to minus 0.75 percent - a level we still view as the lower bound for the key policy rate in Denmark," said Danske Bank analyst Jens Naervig Pedersen.

Under Europe's Exchange Rate Mechanism (ERM2), an antechamber to euro adoption where Danes voted to stop, the crown must stay within 2.25 percent of a rate of 7.46038 per euro, although in reality it has kept to a much tighter range of plus or minus 0.50 percent. (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen, editing by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)