COPENHAGEN Feb 3 Danish Prime Minister Helle
Thorning-Schmidt said she had no doubts the central bank would
keep to the long-held fixed currency policy as it has done since
the 1980s.
"The central bank is acting completely independently, but
I'm of no doubt for a second that it will maintain the fixed
exchange rate policy this time as well," Thorning-Schmidt told
reporters inside parliament.
The central bank cut interest rates three times in January
and suspended this year's government bond issuance in an attempt
to keep the national currency in a tight range to the euro.
The crown strengthened after Switzerland lifted its currency
cap and the European Central Bank announced a large bond-buying
scheme to weaken the euro and aid economic recovery.
(Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki; editing by Ole Mikkelsen)