COPENHAGEN Feb 3 Danish Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt said she had no doubts the central bank would keep to the long-held fixed currency policy as it has done since the 1980s.

"The central bank is acting completely independently, but I'm of no doubt for a second that it will maintain the fixed exchange rate policy this time as well," Thorning-Schmidt told reporters inside parliament.

The central bank cut interest rates three times in January and suspended this year's government bond issuance in an attempt to keep the national currency in a tight range to the euro.

The crown strengthened after Switzerland lifted its currency cap and the European Central Bank announced a large bond-buying scheme to weaken the euro and aid economic recovery. (Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki; editing by Ole Mikkelsen)