COPENHAGEN Feb 12 Denmark's central bank is satisfied with interest rate differentials vis a vis those in the euro zone, a spokesman said on Thursday, after the bank made no announcement at the time it usually makes interest rate changes.

"We have all the instruments that we need," spokesman Karsten Biltoft said by telephone. "At the moment we are happy with the interest rate differentials."

Analysts had expected another rate cut after the central bank reduced its certificate of deposit rate by 15 basis points three times in January and by 25 basis points last week to keep its crown currency within a narrow range to the euro.

(Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)