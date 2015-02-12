COPENHAGEN Feb 12 Denmark's central bank is
satisfied with interest rate differentials vis a vis those in
the euro zone, a spokesman said on Thursday, after the bank made
no announcement at the time it usually makes interest rate
changes.
"We have all the instruments that we need," spokesman
Karsten Biltoft said by telephone. "At the moment we are happy
with the interest rate differentials."
Analysts had expected another rate cut after the central
bank reduced its certificate of deposit rate by 15 basis points
three times in January and by 25 basis points last week to keep
its crown currency within a narrow range to the euro.
(Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)