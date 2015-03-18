COPENHAGEN, March 18 Denmark's central bank
defiantly rapped speculators that have piled in to buy the
national currency, telling them they have lost twice due to
higher interest rates in the euro zone and because it will cost
them to get out of the crown again.
It also confirmed what some analyst have been saying for
some weeks -- the upward pressure on the Danish crown came more
from domestic investors than foreigners.
In an unusual additional report to its regular quarterly
economic review, the central bank said two-thirds of crown
purchases in January and February came from within the country,
with non-residents accounting for about a third of the
purchases.
The central bank has slashed rates into negative territory
in its bid to defend the tight range in which the crown trades
against the euro. After Switzerland's shock move to scrap the
franc's cap against the euro, speculators had thought Denmark
would be next.
"The central bank profits from selling kroner, which accrue
interest at a lower Danish rate of interest, and purchasing
euro, which can be invested at a higher European rate," it said
in the additional statement.
"The opposite applies to investors who sell euro in order to
purchase kroner -- whether to hedge risks or in the hope of
making a profit if the fixed exchange rate policy is abandoned.
They pay a price -- twice."
(Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki; Editing by Hugh Lawson)