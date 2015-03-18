COPENHAGEN, March 18 Denmark's central bank defiantly rapped speculators that have piled in to buy the national currency, telling them they have lost twice due to higher interest rates in the euro zone and because it will cost them to get out of the crown again.

It also confirmed what some analyst have been saying for some weeks -- the upward pressure on the Danish crown came more from domestic investors than foreigners.

In an unusual additional report to its regular quarterly economic review, the central bank said two-thirds of crown purchases in January and February came from within the country, with non-residents accounting for about a third of the purchases.

The central bank has slashed rates into negative territory in its bid to defend the tight range in which the crown trades against the euro. After Switzerland's shock move to scrap the franc's cap against the euro, speculators had thought Denmark would be next.

"The central bank profits from selling kroner, which accrue interest at a lower Danish rate of interest, and purchasing euro, which can be invested at a higher European rate," it said in the additional statement.

"The opposite applies to investors who sell euro in order to purchase kroner -- whether to hedge risks or in the hope of making a profit if the fixed exchange rate policy is abandoned. They pay a price -- twice." (Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki; Editing by Hugh Lawson)