(Adds central bank comments on ECB)

By Sabina Zawadzki

COPENHAGEN Jan 19 Denmark's central bank cut its certificate of deposit and lending rates by 0.15 percentage points on Monday to stop the crown currency strengthening after the Swiss franc's cap to the euro was scrapped last week.

Economy Minister Morten Ostergaard said Denmark's policy of pegging its currency to the euro was not in doubt, and analysts predicted further rate cuts should the crown again strain at the upper bound of its range.

"I know of no serious politician in the Danish parliament arguing for leaving the present Danish currency regime ... The government does not wish to leave," Ostergaard told TV2 news television channel.

The cuts shifted the certificate of deposit rate, Denmark's key policy rate, deeper into negative territory, taking it to -0.20 percent from -0.05 percent. The lending rate was cut to 0.05 percent from 0.2 percent.

The central bank's move -- although not its timing -- had been predicted by analysts even before the Swiss National Bank shocked markets on Thursday by scrapping the franc's cap against the euro and lowering its key rate to -0.75 percent.

They said last week that a comparatively high Danish interest rate could draw investment from Switzerland and drive up the crown, seen -- like the franc -- as a low-risk currency.

The central bank aims to keep the crown pegged within a narrow band of 7.29252 to 7.62824 per euro but the Danish currency has strengthened in recent months, prompting the central bank to intervene in currency markets.

It reached 7.4350 per euro on Thursday, its strongest level since June 2012.

Analysts said after Monday's rate cut that more was likely to come given the government's commitment to the peg.

"By cutting interest rates already today the Danish central bank leaves the door wide open for more cuts if the crown continues to strengthen vs the euro," Nordea analyst Jan Storup Nielsen said in a note to clients.

"Such a cut could come as soon as this Thursday after the much-awaited ECB meeting," he said, noting that the timing of Monday's cut was a "huge surprise".

Last week, most analysts had expected the Danish central bank to act after the European Central Bank's policy meeting on Thursday, at which markets anticipate an announcement that the ECB will print money to spur growth and avert deflation.

"It's probably not the last cut, we expect at least one more for at least the certificate of deposit rate -- another 10 basis points," said Steen Bocian, chief economist at Danske Bank.

By 1600 GMT, the crown was 0.01 percent lower at 7.4340 to the euro.

The central bank last cut its certificate of deposit rate to minus 0.05 percent on Sept. 4, meaning it effectively charges banks to park money securely for one week, after the ECB cut its overnight deposit rate to -0.2 percent.

Denmark opted out of joining the euro and since 1999 has been part of the European Exchange Rate Mechanism (ERM2), with the crown kept within a 2.5 percent band either way to the euro.

Under ERM2, both the Danish central bank and the ECB are obliged to intervene in foreign exchange markets to keep the currency stable, although the appreciation of a currency against the euro is seen as less grave than a depreciation.

Asked whether Denmark would need ECB intervention to help keep the crown stable, Central Bank Director for Communications Karsten Biltoft said "No".

"What we have been doing now is we have been selling crowns, and we're not likely to be running out of that," Biltoft said. (Reporting by Copenhagen bureau; Editing by Catherine Evans)