COPENHAGEN, Sept 27 Denmark will establish a supplement to the country's CIBOR bank to bank lending rate and launch a supervisory authority to control its setting, in the wake of the British LIBOR scandal that shook confidence in its Danish equivalent.

The Minister for business and growth, Ole Sohn, said in a statement the action would be taken to re-establish confidence in the CIBOR rate.

The report, launched in the wake of the Libor scandal which lead to questions regarding the setting of its Danish equivalent, concluded it had found no manipulation taking place in connection with the setting of the CIBOR. (Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by Toby Chopra)