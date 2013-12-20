COPENHAGEN, Dec 20 Denmark's consumer confidence index fell to 2.9 points in December from 4.0 points in November, the statistics office said on Friday. Dec 2013 Nov 2013 Full-year 2012 Consumer confidence 2.9 4.0 -2.4 The monthly survey asks a cross section of Denmark's population its views on current personal and national economic trends, along with consumer intentions for the coming months. For further details in Danish, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on www.dst.dk (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)