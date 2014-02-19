COPENHAGEN Feb 19 Denmark's consumer confidence index fell to 4.2 points in February from 6.3 points in January, the statistics office said on Wednesday.

Feb 2014 Jan 2014 Full-year 2013

Consumer confidence 4.2 6.3 1.4

The monthly survey asks a cross section of Denmark's population its views on current personal and national economic trends, along with consumer intentions for the coming months.

