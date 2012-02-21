Apple and SAP to release tool to build business apps
Feb 27 Apple Inc and German software maker SAP SE will release a tool aimed at helping developers build iPhone apps for big businesses, the two companies said on Monday.
COPENHAGEN, Feb 21 Denmark's consumer confidence index improved by more than expected to negative 4.8 points in February from minus 7.0 in January, official data showed on Tuesday.
The median forecast in a Reuters survey of analysts had been for a figure of minus 6.0 points.
Feb 2012 Jan 2012 Full-year 2011
Consumer confidence -4.8 -7.0 -1.9
The monthly survey by Statistics Denmark asks a cross section of the population its views on current personal and national economic trends, along with consumer intentions for coming months.
For further details in Danish, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on www.dst.dk (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)
Feb 27 ABC's broadcast of The 89th Academy Awards on Sunday night drew a 22.4 overnight rating, according to Nielsen data released by the Walt Disney Co unit.
Feb 27 Lodging REIT Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc's offer to buy FelCor Lodging Trust Inc was "woefully inadequate", activist hedge fund Land and Buildings Investment Management LLC, which holds a stake in FelCor, said on Monday.