COPENHAGEN, Feb 21 Denmark's consumer confidence index improved by more than expected to negative 4.8 points in February from minus 7.0 in January, official data showed on Tuesday.

The median forecast in a Reuters survey of analysts had been for a figure of minus 6.0 points.

Feb 2012 Jan 2012 Full-year 2011

Consumer confidence -4.8 -7.0 -1.9

The monthly survey by Statistics Denmark asks a cross section of the population its views on current personal and national economic trends, along with consumer intentions for coming months.

