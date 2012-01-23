COPENHAGEN Jan 23 Denmark's consumer
confidence index rose to negative 7.0 points in January from
negative 9.8 points in December, the statistics office said on
Monday, in line with forecasts.
The median forecast in a Reuters survey of analysts had
been for a figure of negative 7.0 points.
Jan 2012 Dec 2012
Consumer confidence -7.0 -9.8
The monthly survey asks a cross section of Denmark's
population its views on current personal and national economic
trends, along with consumer intentions for coming months.
