COPENHAGEN Jan 23 Denmark's consumer confidence index rose to negative 7.0 points in January from negative 9.8 points in December, the statistics office said on Monday, in line with forecasts.

The median forecast in a Reuters survey of analysts had been for a figure of negative 7.0 points.

Jan 2012 Dec 2012

Consumer confidence -7.0 -9.8

The monthly survey asks a cross section of Denmark's population its views on current personal and national economic trends, along with consumer intentions for coming months.

For further details in Danish, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on www.dst.dk

(Reporting by Mette Fraende)