COPENHAGEN, March 22 Denmark's consumer confidence index improved more than expected to negative 0.4 points in March from negative 4.8 points in February, the statistics office said on Thursday.

The median forecast in a Reuters survey of analysts had been negative 3.5 points.

March 2012 Feb 2012 Full-year 2011

Consumer confidence -0.4 -4.8 -1.9

The monthly survey asks a cross section of Denmark's population its views on current personal and national economic trends, along with consumer intentions for coming months.

(Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)