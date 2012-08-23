COPENHAGEN, Aug 23 Denmark's consumer confidence index dipped, as expected by economists, to 0 .0 points in August from 0.1 point in July, the statistics office said on Wednesday. The median forecast in a Reuters survey of five analysts had been for a figure of 0.0, with a high expectation of positive 1.0 point and a low of negative 1.5. Aug 2012 July 2012 Full-year 2011 Consumer confidence 0.0 0.1 -1.9 The monthly survey asks a cross section of Denmark's population its views on current personal and national economic trends, along with consumer intentions for the coming months. For further details in Danish, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on www.dst.dk (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)