COPENHAGEN, May 22 Denmark's consumer confidence index fell slightly more than expected to negative 2.6 points in May from negative 2.8 points in April, the statistics office said on Wednesday. The median forecast in a Reuters survey of analysts had been for a figure of negative 2.5 points. May 2012 April 2013 Full-year 2012 Consumer confidence -2.6 -2.8 -2.4 The monthly survey asks a cross section of Denmark's population its views on current personal and national economic trends, along with consumer intentions for the coming months.